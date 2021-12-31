Police searching for girl last seen in 2019, seek information

Dec. 31—Manchester police are looking for a girl last seen in 2019, and seeking the public's help.

Police received a report earlier this week that a girl named Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019, when she would have been 5.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said she was last seen at a home in Manchester in October 2019, when police answered a call for service there.

Aldemberg said police have little information, and do not know where Montgomery could be, or who she might be with. Aldenberg said there was not enough information to issue an AMBER Alert.

"We don't have answers to many questions we have," he said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Police have interviewed Montgomery's family members, and Aldenberg said police are not searching for anyone other than Montgomery.

Aldenberg said the fact that the girl was not reported missing for two years was very concerning. Police are trying to figure out if anyone has seen the girl since 2019, and asked anyone with any information, however old or seemingly inconsequential, to contact Manchester police.

Montgomery would now be 7, about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said. She is blind in her right eye, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Aldenberg said police received the report about Montgomery through both the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and individuals. The Department of Children, Youth and Families is assisting the Manchester police investigation, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Aldenberg said there was much the police were still trying to learn about Montgomery's life — even where she lived, and with whom.

He said she had last been enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019, but did not yet know which town. He declined to say if Montgomery had previous contact with child-welfare agencies, or if her family was involved in any custody disputes.

Aldenberg said police are focused on finding Montgomery, not probing for any breakdowns in the child welfare system.

"If there was a breakdown, that's not for right now," he said.

Aldenberg said the case is a top priority for Manchester police.

"I have detectives working on this that all have children of their own," Aldenberg said. "I do not doubt their level of commitment."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.