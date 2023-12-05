Police searching for group of suspects who randomly attacked people in Boston’s Mission Hill

Police are looking for a group of suspects accused of randomly attacking multiple people including a disabled person in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

Boston police detectives say these suspects are wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and unarmed robbery that occurred on Friday.

The group of males had allegedly attacked several people at random and robbed another victim, taking his cell phone, police said.

The suspects are described as the following:

Suspect 1: Light-skinned male, wearing a blue/maroon Nike hooded jacket, white hoodie underneath, light-colored pants with dark “S” on the right leg, red “M” on the left, and white sneakers.

Suspect 2: Short light light-skinned male, with dark curly hair, wearing a dark hoodie, and light jeans.

Suspect 3: Light-skinned male, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants with rips, and white sneakers with black on the outer sides.

Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black hooded puffer coat, navy hoodie, navy sweatpants, and white/gray New Balances.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. Quite sad and very scary, especially for a lot of people who work around here in the medical community,” said Danyel Cruz, who was walking home from work Monday evening.

Cruz was on the phone talking to her mother who was telling her about the assaults.

“It’s scary I walk 10 to 15 minutes to get my car and my mom was literally just telling me to be careful,” she said.

“I think it’s a little horrific to think we can’t have a better security system around here,” said Salma Znaidi who was walking to a friend’s home in Mission Hill.

Until police catch these suspects women who live and work here say they’ll take extra precautions when walking around Mission Hill.

“My self defense like I kind of put that on the back burner for a little while but now that I am walking around all over again it’s definitely something I have to keep in mind and be careful about,” said Cruz.

If you recognize any of the suspects Boston Police want to hear from you.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW