Police are searching for a gun-wielding man who robbed a Best Western motel in Merced

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday night at a Merced motel.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at 11:43 p.m. at the Best Western at 1033 Motel Drive.

The clerk reported a man entered the lobby, brandished a gun and demanded cash from the safe, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. The clerk handed over about $800, according to police.

The man fled in an unknown direction and is still outstanding.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 50s, with a slender build and about 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black boonie-style hat, black trench coat, black pants, black gloves and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Paynter at 209-385-6905 or paynterj@cityofmerced.org.