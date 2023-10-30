Police searching for gunman in Ladera Heights

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were searching for a suspected gunman Sunday in the Ladera Heights and Westchester areas, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of La Tijera Boulevard came out around 5:07 p.m.

At the scene, police located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, according to police, was conscious and breathing. An ambulance was requested to take the man to the hospital.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but police said the suspect, described only as a Black adult male named Gary, was last seen walking on La Tijera and that the weapon used in the incident was a black handgun.

In video posted to the Citizen App, a large presence of police dressed in tactical gear were seen walking around several recreational vehicles parked at the curb.

It is unknown if police have since arrested the suspect or the search continues. The condition of the victim is also unknown.

Authorities did say that a police cruiser was involved in a traffic collision at the same location and that there were no injuries to officers. No further details were provided.

