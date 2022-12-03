Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November.

At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak Street in southwest Atlanta in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke with an employee who said that an armed man had come into the store demanding money.

Police believe the man entered the store and demanded money from a female employee while showing a gun. The employee was able to flee the armed suspect and lock herself in a room for safety.

The man then jumped over the counter and attempted to break into the cash register but was unsuccessful, and he then ran away.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20s and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, skinny and was wearing a red-and-white hat, blue coat, black shirt, red pants and was carrying a green backpack. Police say he has a Pac-Man ghost tattoo beneath his left eye and his left earlobe is split.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

