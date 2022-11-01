Police searching for gunmen who shot up cars, houses in Rankin Borough

The search is on to find the gunmen who shot up cars and houses in Rankin Borough.

The Weems prepared for trick-or-treaters in Rankin, wiping away tears and counting their blessings.

“The bullet missed her by inches. And it busted out the window and she’s alive, that’s a great thing,” said James Weems.

“So it’s all a blessing, I mean, if it weren’t for God, I wouldn’t be here in the first place. And then to know that it was something that missed me by inches,” said Malinda Weems.

Malinda Weems now has a scar in her right eye after police say a gunman started shooting at another car in Rankin Borough on Fifth Avenue last Thursday. Weems says two cars sped by right before she got out of her car.

“And I saw pistols and the moment I looked I could’ve swore they looked at me and then that’s when I heard gunshots and as I stood there my window caved in on my arms and and I could feel the shards go in my eyes and face and hair.”

Pennsylvania State Police say video shows a black car following a white car when the shooting starts. The bullets hit Malinda’s car window and it also went through the bedroom of a resident in a house across the street. The Weems have this message for the person responsible.

“These kids gotta get their stuff together. They need to have something to do to get something going on with their lives,” he said.

“Be kind to each other. You have no reason to fight. You own nothing so you can’t claim anything. This isn’t your territory, this is God’s territory,” she said.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

