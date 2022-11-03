Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck juvenile in Acton

Acton police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a juvenile Wednesday night, causing serious injuries.

According to police, the juvenile was struck on Great Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. and was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The victim, believed to be 13-years-old, was in a crosswalk when the driver hit them.

