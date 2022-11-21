Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth

Lake Worth police continued their search Monday for a sports utility vehicle involved in a weekend hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

The suspect vehicle is a 2018 to 2021 dark blue Chevrolet Equinox which will have damage to the right front passenger side, including a missing headlight and bumper damage.

A 42-year-old woman was killed early Saturday after being hit by the SUV, Lake Worth police said. Authorities had not released the name of the woman.

Lake Worth police police responded early Saturday to the 4200 block of Boat Club Road in the southbound lanes and discovered a woman had been struck by a passing vehicle.

Residents and business owners in the area are asked to review their security or doorbell cameras for any videos or images of the suspect vehicle. The approximate time frame of the crash is believed to be between 2:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact Lake Worth police at LWCID@lakeworthrx.org or call 817-237-1224.