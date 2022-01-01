Police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck in Tacoma

Tacoma police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Tacoma on Friday and drove away.

The 25-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Friday night at Tacoma Avenue South and South 38th Street to investigate the collision. The road remained closed for several hours.

A witness said they saw the a person pushing a shopping cart in the road, said Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

“A black vehicle driving east did not slow and hit him from behind and continued through the intersection,” Haddow said.

Police are looking for a black sedan and are asking anyone who witnessed the hit and run, or has information regarding the involved vehicle or driver, to call 911.