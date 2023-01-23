Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Acton; police investigating

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dark colored van Monday morning.

Acton Police say the crash happened on Concord Road near the Woodlawn Cemetery around 11:45 a.m.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved was a dark colored van that initially fled the scene of the crash, but was later located after the driver contacted police.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

It is unclear if the driver of the van will be charged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

