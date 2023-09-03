Police searching for hit-and-run driver accused of killing man in wheelchair
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver they say killed a man Saturday in Henry County.
Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, a driver in a 2008 gray Nissan Altima hit a man in a wheelchair and his dog in the Audubon Estates neighborhood off Willow Lane in McDonough.
The driver left the scene after hitting the victim. Police said the man did not survive.
Henry County police say a person of interest was seen wearing red shorts and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
