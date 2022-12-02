Police searching for Home Depot burglary suspect

Dec. 1—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance to help identify a Home Depot burglary suspect, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Home Depot at 2655 Mount Vernon Ave. Police are looking for a white or Hispanic man, in his early 30s, with brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black and white Vans.

Information about this incident can be directed to Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.