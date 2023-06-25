Police searching for home invasion suspect

Jun. 24—Lebanon police have arrested one suspect and are actively searching for another after a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a residence on Vine Court at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Two suspects had forced their way inside, armed with at least one handgun. They then assaulted two residents, who were transported to the hospital. One victim had a head wound, and the other had a gunshot wound.

"There were two victims, and at the moment, I don't know their condition," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. "They both sustained injuries."

One suspect fled on foot, and the Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying him.

According to law enforcement posts on social media, the victims described the suspect as a "younger black male with a smaller build wearing a hooded sweatshirt."

"He ran from the house on foot," Clark said. "The other (suspect) isn't cooperating at the moment. Hopefully, the public can help us. If they hear something, they're able to notify us that this is the person that they know, that's either talking or the person that said they did it."

The other suspect attempted to flee in a car stolen from one of the victims. The driver eluded officers after they tried to stop him on Hartsville Pike before crashing the vehicle turning onto East High Street.

"The one suspect that we did arrest left in one of the victim's vehicles," Clark said. "We did arrest that individual down the road after he had wrecked the vehicle."

Law enforcement doesn't believe there's a public safety concern at this time.

"I don't believe that the general public should be concerned about safety," Clark said. "I do believe that it's an isolated incident."