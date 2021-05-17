Police searching for individual who smashed windows in Hill section

May 17—SUNBURY — Sunbury police are asking for the public's help by reviewing any home video surveillance cameras from early Monday morning after a string of vehicles were broken into in the city's Hill section.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said residents in the Hill section, especially living on Highland and Race streets, woke up to smashed windows and items stolen from their vehicles.

Hare said the incidents occurred around 2 a.m. Police are in the Hill section speaking with residents and reviewing cameras, Hare said.

"We will not tolerate this and we are currently looking at various footage," Hare said. "We are asking anyone with information or has cameras in these areas to review them and call the police department."

Anyone wishing to speak with police can call 570-286-4587.