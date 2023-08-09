Police searching for inmate who escaped from custody

Aug. 8—The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are leading an investigation into the alleged escape of a Madison County inmate.

According to the law enforcement agency, KSP was contacted around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in regards to the escape of 31-year-old Thomas B. Crowe of Richmond.

Local law enforcement officials said Crowe escaped custody by fleeing from a detention bus that was transporting the inmate to a rehabilitation facility.

Crow is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 159 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki shorts. Crowe has a scar above his right eye, a birthmark on his right shoulder, and multiple tattoos on his arms.

According to court records, Crowe was serving a sentence for promoting contraband first degree and assault second degree.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Crowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper John O'dea.