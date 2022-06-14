Police searching after inmate escapes from Montgomery County's Kilby Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate who escaped from Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning has been recaptured and is back in custody.

According to a news release from ADOC, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency captured Charles C. Harris, 32, at 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Foxhall Drive and Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Harris attempted to run, but officers apprehended him and took him into custody without further incident, ADOC said.

Harris escaped from the facility on Wares Ferry Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from ALEA. Special agents, state troopers and ALEA’s aviation unit searched for Harris.

ALEA described Harris as being 5 feet, 10 inches in height and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

