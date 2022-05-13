Police searching for irate GA man who vandalized Popeyes over “incorrect” order

Police say an irate man broke a Popeye’s drive-thru window and chucked it inside of the restaurant because he was mad about his order.

The incident happened May 7 in Columbia County. Police said the man, who has not been identified, accused a worker of taking his order incorrectly multiple times. Police said that the order was, in fact, correct.

The manager told police the man was being belligerent and started yelling and cussing a the two workers inside the store. A woman inside the car also started cussing and yelling.

The workers tried to calm him down, but the man grabbed the plastic shied on the drive-thru window, broke it and threw it inside the store.

The manager said the man tried to climb into the restaurant through the window, but workers closed and locked it. The man then got out of the car and tried to go in through the store’s main doors, but the manager was able to lock the door before he could get in.

Police said the man then left in a white Dodge Ram 1500 with a silver grill on the front. They are still searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Brown at 706-541-1044 or CCSO Dispatch at 706-541-2800.