Police searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley; attorney says they'll turn themselves in

Oakland County authorities say they are still searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced four involuntary manslaughter charges each for the Crumbleys and they were expected to be arraigned by video Friday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley appear via video for the arraignment of their son on December 1, 2021.

During a hearing that started around noon before Judge Julie Nicholson, a lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the parents were not in custody. The Oakland County Fugitive Team, along with the FBI and U.S, Marshal Service, are searching for the couple as of Friday afternoon.

"The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release Friday. "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."

However, the Crumbleys' attorneys, Smith and Mariell Lehman, said that despite reports, the couple is not on the run and will be returning to the area to be arraigned.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety," they said in a message to the Free Press:

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. "The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

Police released an alert to be on the lookout for the parents, who drive a 2021 black Kia Seltos SUV with the license plate DQG5203 and own a white Kia Soul state wagon with the plate DZH8994, according to Secretary of State records and the Oakland County sheriff's office.

This story is developing.

