Police searching for Kevin Rodriguez, 18, in connection with deadly Saturday shooting at WSU

Worcester police are investigating a Saturday shooting in a parking lot next to student dormitory Wasylean Hall.

WORCESTER - Authorities are searching for 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez, wanted on charges in connection with a deadly Saturday shooting at Worcester State University, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office.

Also, a Southbridge teenager was arrested near the scene of the 2:30 a.m. shooting, according to a Worcester police spokesman. Eighteen-year-old Richard Neives of Southbridge faces charges of trespassing and carrying a gun without a license, according to Worcester police. It's unclear if Neives is connected to the shooting in a parking lot next to student dormitory Wasylean Hall.

Rodriguez last lived in Lawrence and is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, and the public should call 911 if they see Rodriguez.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18

The names of the 19-year-old man who died and a 21-year old man who was shot and appears to have non life-threatening injuries have not been released. Both men were taken to a local hospital after the shooting.

Neither the victims nor the assailants were students of the university, according to authorities.

Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA's Office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Kevin Rodriguez should call the Massachusetts State Police detectives at (508) 453-7589 or the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

WSU sophomore Alesha Vasquez

Worcester State sophomore Aleisha Vasquez witnessed the shooting from her fifth-floor dorm room in Wasylean Hall.

"Not good," is how the 19-year-old Vasquez described her mood Sunday afternoon while standing outside her dorm, one day after the shooting. "It was awful. From the fifth floor, I had a direct view of the shooting."

Vasquez said she heard arguing in the parking lot below, saw people fighting and then heard a pop, followed by a flash and people running and screaming.

"It's something you never expect to see," said Vasquez. "I saw a guy lying in the middle of the parking lot."

Calling Saturday's shooting an isolated incident on campus, Vasquez said she feels safe at Worcester State but acknowledged it will take some time to get over what she saw.

The parking lot where the shooting happened is next to her dorm and Vasquez said there remains a blood stain from Saturday's shooting in the parking lot's pavement.

"It's a hard reminder of what happened," she said.

