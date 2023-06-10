Police searching for leads in recent shooting deaths

Jun. 10—Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of profiles on cold cases that the Lodi Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating.

The most recent cold cases in the Lodi Police Department files occurred before and at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city's Heritage District.

On April 4, 2019 at about 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the report of a woman who appeared to be injured and unconscious at Hale Park.

Upon arrival, officers determined 46-year-old Christina Cantu suffered two gunshot wounds and had succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe Cantu was killed sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. that morning, and that a vehicle was involved.

According to News-Sentinel archives, a transient found Cantu's body and reported it to police. Cantu was also a transient, police said.

Her body was found in the grass near North Stockton Street between Elm and Locust streets, according to archives.

Police have no motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Maricruz Sanchez at 209-333-4828, or email msanchez@lodi.gov. reference case 19-1964.

Robert Ramirez

On June 14, 2020 at 3 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man who had been shot on the 100 block of South Washington Street.

Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Acampo resident Robert Ramirez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the street behind the Grocery Outlet

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Ramirez was pronounced deceased the scene.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance, but obtained little information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Raul Elias at 209-269-4839, or email relias@lodi.gov. Reference case 20-3336.

----

In addition to contacting the detectives handling each cold case, those with information call the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746, or visit 369crime.com to remain anonymous.

Those with information may also be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward of as much as $1,000. I

The department has also partnered with the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, and you can call a209-712-7711 or visit www.lgajfoundation.org to provide information as well.