Police searching for local man wanted on charges, including counterfeiting
Dayton Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.
Anthony Holmes is facing several charges, according to Dayton Police.
He is charged with failure to comply with the order of an officer and obstructing official business.
Huber Heights also has a warrant out for Holmes for counterfeiting.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Dayton police.