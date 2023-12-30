Police searching for man on I-55 in Hernando, MS
UPDATE: The man has been located and is in police custody.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernando Police are searching for a man in the area of I-55 and Green T Road.
The Hernando Police Department said Saturday morning that they have officers on the ground, air assets above, and police K9s out looking for a man in the area of I-55, Green T Road, and the Green T subdivision.
Police say the man is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you observe any suspicious activity around your residence or business, police urge you to call 662-429-9096.
There is no additional information available at this time.
