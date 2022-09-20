Police searching for man accused of attacking woman in downtown Orlando apartment

Orlando police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman in her downtown Orlando apartment on Sept. 5.

Detectives have not released many details about the attack, but did release photos Monday evening asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Police said the incident happened on Labor Day around 2 a.m.

The victim told police the man followed her to her apartment and after getting inside, assaulted her.

The man was described as a tall, muscular Black man with a beard, bald head and with multiple tattoos on his upper body, including a “distinct” Japanese symbol for strength on his upper left arm.

Police said photos show him wearing a black shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a gold necklace around his neck.

Investigators said the man also appeared to have several club bands on his wrists.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the man to call the Orlando police department at 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

