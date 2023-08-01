Police searching for man accused of breaking into south Charlotte restaurant

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who has been accused of breaking into a south Charlotte restaurant.

The incident occurred on July 27 at the Penguin Drive-In on East Boulevard.

Police said the man broke into the business shortly before 12:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Beauty supply owner loses thousands in merchandise following burglary

It is unclear what was stolen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

VIDEO: Beauty supply owner loses thousands in merchandise following burglary



