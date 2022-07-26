Police searching for man accused of carrying gun inside MBTA station

Timothy Nazzaro
·1 min read

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly walked through an MBTA station displaying a gun last Wednesday.

Transit Police say on July 20th at approximately 11:00 a.m., a man walked through the MBTA’s Chinatown station carrying a gun. The man pictured above is considered a person of interest, according to transit officials.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to call police.

