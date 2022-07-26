Police searching for man accused of carrying gun inside MBTA station

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly walked through an MBTA station displaying a gun last Wednesday.

Transit Police say on July 20th at approximately 11:00 a.m., a man walked through the MBTA’s Chinatown station carrying a gun. The man pictured above is considered a person of interest, according to transit officials.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to call police.

Possession of a Firearm Investigation #MBTA Chinatown Station. Recognize this person of interest ?? Please contact us. TYhttps://t.co/etwSK7Br7e pic.twitter.com/JgOwfYaiVk — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 26, 2022

