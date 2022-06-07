Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to people near south Charlotte school

Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to people near a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.

Authorities said Monday that over the past two weeks, police have been getting an increase in calls about a man exposing himself near Collinswoods Language Academy on Flagstaff Drive in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department have increased patrols in the area. We ask the community to ☎ Crime Stoppers with your anonymous tip for 💵 704-334-1600 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) June 6, 2022

According to officers, callers said the incidents have been happening in the mornings between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Officers said the man has visited the area at least four times over the past few weeks. 911 callers said he’s wearing a black cap, black short sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants. He is described as having an average build, with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches and is approximately 30 years old.

Edgar Macednio, who lives nearby with his wife and child, said the thought of a flasher that has targeted the area is very concerning.

“It just provokes me. It kind of gets me aggravated. What if my kid or my wife comes out and sees that guy and I’m at work,” he said. “The guy just got naked in front of my little kid, I’d probably go crazy and lose my mind.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

