Police searching for man accused of pouring gasoline on church in Boone

The Boone Police Department is searching for a man accused of pouring gasoline onto a church in Boone.

Police said the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.

An unidentified man allegedly poured gasoline on the doorway and sidewalk that lead into the church. The man then left the scene in a blue 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

