Police searching for man accused of punching, sexually assaulting woman in Buckhead

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting someone in Buckhead last week.

Police said the incident happened on March 30 at an address on the 3100 block of Peachtree Road in northeast Atlanta, according to an arrest warrant.

Before the alleged assault occurred, the man is accused of punching the woman in the face. The man then threatened to kill the woman if she went to the police, according to the warrant.

Photos show the man wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask, black pants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org and reference case number 230890348.

You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

