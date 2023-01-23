Police searching for man accused of shooting teenage girl in Monroeville

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a teenage girl in Monroeville.

Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Mosside Blvd. Saturday night at around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a girl who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two juvenile girls, one of which had been shot in her right leg.

The girls told police the victim had been shot by a black man with braids who was wearing a black hoodie, light jeans and black Air Max Nike shoes. They said a second man had been with the shooter and said he was a black man wearing a black hoodie and red shoes. Police believe 18-year-old Da’Ronte Anthony Brown was the shooter.

The 16-year-old victim told police the shooter had gotten mad after she told him she would not have sex with him. Court documents say Brown then threatened to “shoot the hotel up” and then left the room.

An officer later observed Brown and the other male leaving the building and then coming back to the room through surveillance footage. The video shows two men who matched the given descriptions arriving back at the room the girls were in at around the same time as the shooting.

Officers were able to use Brown’s phone number to identify him. They said they found Brown’s phone number in the victim’s phone. An officer ended up tracing the number through Cash App and found an account that came back under Brown’s name. Officers said Brown fit the description given by the witness and the victim.

The victim and witness also said they hired an Uber for the two males when they were originally coming to the Red Roof Inn. The Uber ride began at 1101 Paulson Avenue. Police said the number they matched to Brown also matched an Uber ride from the same address on Paulson Avenue.

Pittsburgh police said they were called to assist Monroeville police during a SWAT situation on the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Sunday. They said Monroeville police were executing a search and arrest warrant for a shooting suspect in a non-fatal shooting.

Pittsburgh police have not confirmed Brown was the suspect authorities were looking for during the SWAT situation but court documents say the phone number that was linked to him was active at 1101 Paulson Avenue after the shooting.

Pittsburgh police said the SWAT situation had negative results.

Brown is currently facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and criminal attempt.

The girl who was shot was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital for treatment.

