Police searching for man accused of shooting girlfriend, sparking hours-long SWAT situation

A woman is in the hospital after an early Wednesday morning shooting that turned into a SWAT situation.

Police were called to North 3rd Street in Duquesne around 1:30 a.m.

Allegheny County police believe a man who lives in the home there shot his girlfriend, who was in a car in front of the home.

Police say the woman was shot inside this car. It’s now being towed away as evidence. Officers say the alleged gunman is still at large. They have not released his name or the victim’s name. @WPXI https://t.co/2BF6QYSZTO pic.twitter.com/XznA03v8qg — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) May 4, 2022

Officers tell Channel 11 she was hit once in the leg and rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

We saw investigators search the white car she was in before towing it to Allegheny County Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, SWAT spent multiple hours at the scene, surrounding the house they believed the alleged shooter was inside. When officers finally got inside, they said he was gone.

Police have not yet released his name or description, nor have they released the victim’s name.

Officers told Channel 11 there were six people home at the time of the shooting: an older woman, her three grandchildren and two other men. No injuries were reported.

Police said they believe these people all live in the home, but the victim does not.

