Police searching for man accused of threatening cashier at Petrolia convenience store

State police are looking for a man they say threatened a cashier at a Butler County convenience store.

Police said James Ganoe threatened an 18-year-old employee of the Petrolia mini-mart on Tuesday.

Ganoe allegedly told him to give him the money that he won in a skills game.

Police said the employee refused and Ganoe pulled out two guns and said he would shoot him.

The employee reportedly gave him $10, and then Ganoe took off.

Ganoe was driving a stolen black Harley Davidson. A photo of him was not available.

