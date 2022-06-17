Police searching for man accused of throwing urine at streetcar operator

Cincinnati police say a man threw urine onto a streetcar operator Thursday night.

Cincinnati police are searching for a man suspected of throwing urine onto a streetcar operator Thursday night, officials said.

Police say the suspect waited for the operator outside a maintenance and operations facility located at 1927 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine.

When she exited the building, the man, who's unidentified, "approached the operator and threw urine that he had secured in a water bottle onto her and fled," police said.

The operator was specifically targeted, according to police, adding she had asked the suspect to exit the train earlier in the day because he was sleeping.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's identification.

Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police search for man accused of throwing urine at streetcar operator