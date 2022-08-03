Police searching for man who allegedly fired shots into local Taco Bell, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help identifying a man who allegedly fired shots in a local Taco Bell.

On July 27, officers responded to Taco Bell in the 2100 Block of Frayser Boulevard regarding shots fired at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers were told by workers who were inside the business that a man in a red shirt and blue jeans began to fire shots into the restaurant, police said.

According to a release, the man got in the rear passenger seat of a 2012 Dodge Avenger silver in color with no tag information and fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

