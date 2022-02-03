Police searching for man who allegedly robbed CVS in downtown SLO

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a downtown CVS on Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Caleb Kemp, a man entered the store on Broad and Marsh streets around 8:30 p.m. and alluded to having a knife, though the knife was not seen.

Kemp did not disclose what the man allegedly stole, but said he was last seen heading eastbound on Marsh Street on foot.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a white mask that partially obscured his face.

An employee at the scene Wednesday night described the incident as “scary” but declined to give further details.

The CVS was closed after the incident. A sign on the door read “due to staffing issues we will reopen at 8 a.m. on (Thursday).”