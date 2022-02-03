Police searching for man who allegedly robbed CVS in downtown SLO

Kaytlyn Leslie, Laura Dickinson
·1 min read

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a downtown CVS on Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Caleb Kemp, a man entered the store on Broad and Marsh streets around 8:30 p.m. and alluded to having a knife, though the knife was not seen.

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a downtown SLO CVS on Wednesday night.&#xa0;

Kemp did not disclose what the man allegedly stole, but said he was last seen heading eastbound on Marsh Street on foot.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a white mask that partially obscured his face.

An employee at the scene Wednesday night described the incident as “scary” but declined to give further details.

The CVS was closed after the incident. A sign on the door read “due to staffing issues we will reopen at 8 a.m. on (Thursday).”

The CVS on Broad and Marsh streets in downtown San Luis Obispo was closed after an alleged robbery on Wednesday. A sign on the door read &#x00201c;due to staffing issues we will reopen at 8 a.m. on (Thursday).&#x00201d;
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories