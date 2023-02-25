Police searching for man who allegedly robbed bank in Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department, an adult man entered the Chase Bank at 900 Rancho Parkway around 11:36 a.m. He provided a note to the bank teller demanding an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a gray four-door vehicle, according to the release.

The man was described as an adult male in his mid-30s wearing a green Cal Poly hat, a Cal Poly hooded sweatshirt and a black medical mask, according to the release.

Witnesses said his vehicle had a broken driver’s side rear window that was tape closed and no license plates.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Unit at 805-473-5110.