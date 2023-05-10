Police searching for man who was barefoot, covered in blood while knocking on neighbors’ doors

Police are searching for a man who was barefoot and covered in blood, who they say terrorized a Washington County neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to police, the man went around to different homes begging to be let inside.

Homeowners 11 News spoke to said the man is lucky he wasn’t hurt as he went door to door. Neighbors tell us the man demanded to be let into their homes.

The incident began at 4 a.m., and the man told people his truck broke down and not to call the police.

He allegedly went through backyards, into garages and onto back decks.

Around 7 a.m., the man had his face pressed against a side door window when the homeowner woke up.

“Hes standing at my side door with his face against my window just staring at me, I said what are you doing?” the homeowner said. “And he motioned for me to come over and I look down and he’s barefoot and bleeding on his legs.”

Police did not find any vehicles after an extensive search of the area.

The man went to at least six homes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call North Strabane Police.

