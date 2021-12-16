Police searching for man they believe targeted another in Tuesday shooting in Beaufort

Police are searching for a 23-year-old they say targeted and shot at a man in Beaufort’s Polk Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilbert Hanners Jr., 23, of Beaufort has several warrants out for his arrest in the shooting. When found, Hanners will be charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Polk Village around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the alert said. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in a “targeted incident” and that the alleged shooter ran away before they got there.

The man who was shot was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS. He later was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. No information on his condition was available.

Anyone who knows where Hanners is may call SSgt. Todd Duncan from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

