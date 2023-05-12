Police searching for man believed to be armed who made threats in Johns Creek

Johns Creek police are searching for a man involved in a domestic dispute believed to be armed Friday afternoon.

Javonte Jarrett was last seen in the area of Rotherick Drive. He was wearing a purple shirt and is described as six feet tall and 215 pounds.

Police are asking residents in the area to stay inside.

Police said units responded to a domestic dispute around 10 a.m. Jarrett threatened to kill his ex-wife and children, according to police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.