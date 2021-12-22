Police searching for a man who broke into Florida home and stole Christmas, cops say

Florida authorities are on the hunt to find the “Grinch” who stole Christmas gifts and other items worth $1,600 from a home, according to the local sheriff’s office.

A man broke down the door of a home in Lakeland around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 and ransacked the place, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office described in a post on Facebook. Once he entered, the thief stole wrapped presents from under the tree that were meant for the two girls, ages 11 and 8.

Lakeland is about 60 miles southwest of Orlando.

Given the nature of the crime, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have deemed the thief the “Grinch.”

“This Grinch needs to be caught and held accountable for his criminal actions. Thankfully, detectives are working with Polk Sheriff’s Charities and Toys For Tots to ensure these children have a Merry Christmas in spite of this horrible act,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The department also wrote that those with information about the burglary and the person responsible may be eligible for a $2,500 cash reward through Crimestoppers.

According to the news release concerning the incident, the resident left her home early on Dec. 20 to meet family members. When she came home, she saw her door had been broken in and the house burglarized.

“She also discovered all the wrapped Christmas presents were missing, as well as a company laptop and a flat screen television,” the release added.

The victim reported the crime and detectives were able to pull some images of the burglar from the family’s home security system, the sheriff’s office said.

In the security footage, which was shared by the sheriff’s office with the public, a man is seen entering the home and carrying a laptop as he passes through the frame. Judd said that he entered and exited the home multiple times to carry out the stolen goods.

The sheriff’s office stated they believe the man may be driving a 2019 or newer dark 4-door Chevrolet Malibu, or similar model of vehicle. They do not have license plate information.

“This guy’s got eggnog for brains,” Judd said in a news conference posted on Facebook. “This is called the Grinch from Christmas 2021, and we want him in jail. We need your help.”

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Polk County detectives at 863-298-2600, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous.

