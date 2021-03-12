Police searching for man connected to auto burglary

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Mar. 11—The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man involved in an auto burglary.

The reported burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2400 block of West 34th Street, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed that a man burglarized a 2018 Ford F-150 and stole $1,030 worth of property. The man fled the scene in a white 4-door pickup.

OPD has released a photo of the man that can be seen at tinyurl.com/5vfckue4.

Anyone with information about the auto burglary is asked to contact Detective A. Munoz at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 21-0002639.

