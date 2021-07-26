Police searching for man in connection with auto theft

Jul. 26—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they believe was connected to a vehicle theft over the weekend at an area business.

According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and spoke with a woman who told authorities she had parked her 2007 Chevrolet HHR — with a license plate number of CAK156 — in the business' parking lot.

When she exited the store, the woman noticed her vehicle was missing, the release stated.

Surveillance video of the parking lot area later obtained by police ended up capturing an unidentified male, who authorities say entered the woman's vehicle and then drove away from the scene.

Police also captured footage of that same male inside the store prior to the incident. He is described as white, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers.

The male was also last seen wearing a black V-neck T-shirt, jeans with holes in the knees, black and red tennis shoes and a Chicago Bulls hat, the release noted.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this man, you are urged to contact Officer Noah Moody at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

