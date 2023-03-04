Police searching for man who disappeared with 9-month-old baby in Clayton County

A man and a nine-month-old baby have been reported missing in Clayton County.

Police say no one has heard from Chastin Brinkley, 31, since 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. They say he also has nine-month-old Iva Murray with him.

Family members reported to police that Brinkley borrowed a gray 2010 GMC Sierra truck with Georgia license plate TCM0250, but did not return it.

He was last seen on Mortons Way in Ellenwood, Ga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Brinkley’s phone is now going straight to voicemail.

Brinkley is described as being six feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing black jeans, a green and black checkered sweater vest and black slippers. They add that he has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Murray was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.

TRENDING STORIES:

The relationship between Brinkley and Murray is unclear.

Anyone who knows where Brinkley and Murray may be should contact investigators at 770-477-3550.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: