Police searching for man who disappeared with 9-month-old baby in Clayton County
A man and a nine-month-old baby have been reported missing in Clayton County.
Police say no one has heard from Chastin Brinkley, 31, since 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. They say he also has nine-month-old Iva Murray with him.
Family members reported to police that Brinkley borrowed a gray 2010 GMC Sierra truck with Georgia license plate TCM0250, but did not return it.
He was last seen on Mortons Way in Ellenwood, Ga.
Police say Brinkley’s phone is now going straight to voicemail.
Brinkley is described as being six feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing black jeans, a green and black checkered sweater vest and black slippers. They add that he has been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Murray was last seen wearing jeans and a gray jacket.
The relationship between Brinkley and Murray is unclear.
Anyone who knows where Brinkley and Murray may be should contact investigators at 770-477-3550.
