Police searching for man who escaped Eastern State Hospital 2 months after arrest in Virginia Beach

A 32-year-old man who escaped a psychiatric hospital early Monday in Williamsburg was found around 36 hours later at a convenience store five miles away.

Christopher Feagin — who police now say is actually named Michael Lee Corey Malone — was found around noon Tuesday inside a store in the 6400 block of Richmond Road in James City County. Malone escaped Eastern State Hospital, located off DePue Drive, around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

While details of his escape are sparse at this point, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said search efforts for Malone persisted through Monday night and into Tuesday.

James City County Police were alerted that someone matching Malone’s description was inside the store. City and state police responded and took Malone into custody nearby without incident.

Malone was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He is charged with a felony for escaping the hospital.

Corinne Geller, spokesperson for Virginia State Police, said Malone’s name was believed to be Christopher Matthew Feagin, but during the investigation into his escape, police learned Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases he has used over the years. While his last address is unknown, Malone has been using the name Christopher M. Feagin in Virginia Beach for more than nine years years.

Virginia Beach General District Court records show Christopher M. Feagin was arrested in Virginia Beach as far back as June 30, 2013. It was not until June 2021 that the name Michael Lee Corey Malone began appearing on his Virginia Beach arrest records as an alias.

This is the second time this year state police have been called to investigate an escapee from Eastern State Hospital. The first time occurred in April when two men damaged an interior wall of the building to make their escape. Following their escape from the hospital, one man was arrested in Chesapeake and the other was arrested in Norfolk.

A representative of Eastern State Hospital has not returned requests for comment.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com