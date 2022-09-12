Man who walked away from nursing home found safe, police say

UPDATE: Mr. Goldman has been found safe

The City of Dallas Police Department is looking for a missing person who left a local nursing facility in Dallas, Georgia.

Police said James Goldman left the facility and is believed to be in the Dallas area.

According to a police report, Goldman suffers from dementia and may act nervous or scared if approached.

Police did not specify when Goldman left the facility or how long he has been missing.

He is approximately 6′3″ in height, weighing 250lbs, wearing a blue zip-up jump suit and brown Croc style shoes.

The City of Dallas Police Department said they are actively searching for Goldman with help from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Hiram Police Department and the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

