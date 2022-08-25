Police searching for man who fled Hartford courthouse

Connecticut State Police troopers are searching for a man who fled the Hartford Superior Court on foot during a proceeding on Thursday.

Police are looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford who allegedly left Hartford Superior Court on Lafayette Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet put out by state police.

Ellis was last seen on foot, wearing a black shirt, black pants and no shoes.

Officers and troopers are actively searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.