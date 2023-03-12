NORTHBOROUGH - Police are searching for a man who was involved in a crash late Saturday in the area of School and Brigham streets after he fled on foot.

The man was last seen near a wooded area behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street. Police have not given the man's physical description.

A helicopter and a K-9 unit from the Massachusetts State Police looked for the man Sunday, according to the Northborough Police Department. The Westborough Police Department was also engaged in the search.

Sunday afternoon, police said the man could be in a family member's home.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police searching for man fleeing Saturday crash scene in Northborough