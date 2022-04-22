Police searching for man after gun stolen during car prowl

Police are asking for help in identifying a car prowling suspect after a gun was stolen early Friday in Lacey.

At about 9:17 a.m., police said a man stole a Glock 44 handgun along with two fully loaded 10-round magazines from a vehicle in the area of 25th Avenue Southeast and Ruddell Road Southeast.

There was also a woman, seen in the photo above, who police believe is associated with the man.

Law enforcement said she was not part of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP