Police searching for man who held up Wells Fargo bank in Hall County
Police are searching for a man who allegedly held up a bank in Hall County.
According to Gainesville Police, the bank robbery took place at the Wells Fargo bank on Browns Bridge Road Tuesday morning.
Police said the man came inside the bank, displayed a note demanding cash, and left the business.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a green and black puffy coat.
Authorities did not say if the suspect got away with cash.
Police are currently on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
