Police searching for man involved in bar shooting in Hammond, Wis.

Law enforcement officials in Hammond, Wis., are searching for a man allegedly involved in a shooting outside a bar early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses called 911 around 12:50 a.m. to report an altercation at Ras’ on Main in Hammond and said one of the subjects had been removed from the bar.

While the man was outside on the sidewalk, “he fired several handgun rounds through the front window of the bar,” according to a press release from the Hammond Police Department.

One patron inside the bar was struck. They were treated and released at the scene, with minor injuries, the release states.

The man who allegedly fired the weapon fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, the suspect remains at large and the firearm has not been recovered,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 715-796-2345 or vohpolice@hammondwi.org.

