Police searching for man involved in shooting, killing of Atlanta club co-owner

Atlanta police are searching for the man they believed was involved in the shooting and killing of Atlanta club co-owner, Michael Gidewon on Feb. 4.

According to police, Jonathan David Soto, 39, is a suspect in the incident that happened outside of the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue.

Celebrity radio host Frank Ski, who called Gidewon a friend and colleague.

“He was just such a great person,” Ski said. ‘Who would do something like that? Truly, it was shocking, like impossible.”

A witness who works at the club said the gunman was a man Gidewon had kicked out for being too drunk.

Gidewon’s family are from Eritrea, a small country in Africa. They’re a tight-knit family that came from humble beginnings and they own several businesses in Atlanta now.

Simon Guobadia, husband to Real Housewives Porsha Williams posted this on social media writing in part:

Shocking on the news of your passing is an understatement. As a family man, your loss touches me to my core.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Guobadia who provided the following statement:

My family and friends are devastated by the loss of Michael Gidewon. He was one of my friends. We jointly owned The Republic Lounge. He operated the lounge on a daily basis.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

